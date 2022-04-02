Bitcloud Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 64.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 415.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $88,975.51 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,943.69 or 1.00250414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00331160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00140532 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,829,410 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

