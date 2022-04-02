Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $795,130.75 and $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1,138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

