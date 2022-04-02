Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $2.09 on Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

