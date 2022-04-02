Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Reaches $198.97 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $17.43 or 0.00037239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $198.97 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002278 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

