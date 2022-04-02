BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132,640.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.23 million and $132,640.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00385087 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00091375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00106677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,921,089 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

