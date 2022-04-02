BitcoinZ Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $89,578.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00399209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00090895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00110062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,971,921,089 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

