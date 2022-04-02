BitCore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,452.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, BitCore has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $113,452.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,278.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.41 or 0.07490348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00272244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00811162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00098859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012925 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.31 or 0.00469581 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00392284 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.