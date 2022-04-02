BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

