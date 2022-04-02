BlackHat (BLKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $264,132.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.88 million and $264,132.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

