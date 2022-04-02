BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Position Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

BHK stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

