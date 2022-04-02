BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.60

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.60 and traded as low as $21.76. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 193,410 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.