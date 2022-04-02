Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $538,613.24 and $95,275.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars.

