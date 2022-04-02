BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.05

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.05 and traded as low as C$14.75. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.75, with a volume of 8,481 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$496.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.78.

About BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

