BOMB (BOMB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $254,286.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 33.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. BOMB has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $254,286.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,928.36 or 1.00004705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,589 coins and its circulating supply is 893,801 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

