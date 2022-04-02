BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $273,134.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,589 coins and its circulating supply is 893,801 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

