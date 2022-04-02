boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.24

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.24 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 88.22 ($1.16). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 5,711,835 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.24.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

