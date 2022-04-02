Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,310,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking stock traded up $19.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,367.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,354. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,313.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,358.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

