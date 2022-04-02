Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.52% of Boot Barn worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 570.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boot Barn by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Boot Barn by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

