BoringDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $55.62 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $387.19 or 0.00825776 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $55.62 million and $50,685.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

