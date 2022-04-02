BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of BrightView worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BrightView by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BrightView by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in BrightView by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BrightView by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

