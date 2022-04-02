Brokerages Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%.

ADV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 43,791 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

