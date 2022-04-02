Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Analysts expect Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) to announce $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.20 million and the lowest is $61.03 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $361.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $363.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $459.02 million, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.