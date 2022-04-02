Brokerages Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.