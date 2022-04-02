Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to report $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

