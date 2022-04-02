Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will report sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.55 million and the highest is $589.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

