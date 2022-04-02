Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,993 shares of company stock worth $26,304,569 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

