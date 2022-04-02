Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to post $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

