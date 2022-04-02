Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.28 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $121.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $123.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $171.84 million to $209.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.11 on Friday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.