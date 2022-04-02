Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

MTH opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.