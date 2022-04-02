Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NWL opened at $21.40 on Friday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

