Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

SU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

