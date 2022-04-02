Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,504,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 188,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

