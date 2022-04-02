Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 41,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.