Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to report $235.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.60 million and the highest is $236.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

