Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7,160.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 778,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,976. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.