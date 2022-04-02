Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,926 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.55 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

