Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,227 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

