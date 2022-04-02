Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.60% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

