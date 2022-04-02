Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $98.89.

