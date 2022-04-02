Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 3,103 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

