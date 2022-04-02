Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 4,282 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after buying an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after buying an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.20.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

