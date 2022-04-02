Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

