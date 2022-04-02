Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $328.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.32. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $331.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

