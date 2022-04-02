Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41,335.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 145,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.