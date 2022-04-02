Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 295,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

