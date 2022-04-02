Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cedar Fair worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUN opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada.

