Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.