Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

NFLX stock opened at $373.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

