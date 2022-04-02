Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

