Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $3.27 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in argenx by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in argenx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

Shares of ARGX opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.08. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

